Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cognex worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

