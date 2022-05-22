Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Globus Medical worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $47,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

