Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,593 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $203,958,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum China by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,686,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,029,000 after acquiring an additional 914,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Yum China by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 3,451,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,505,000 after purchasing an additional 596,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.97.

Shares of YUMC opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.