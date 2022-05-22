Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227,886 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of Insperity worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,675,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,845,000 after buying an additional 84,618 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 520,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,451,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,590,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $93.27 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

