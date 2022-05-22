Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $343.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.35 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

