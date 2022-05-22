Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $3.88 Million in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 473,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Concrete Pumping at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,588,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 601,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 221,297 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,122,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 173,840 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,584,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 169,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.27 million, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Concrete Pumping Profile (Get Rating)
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
