Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,898 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Trex worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

TREX opened at $60.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.