Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,264 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 3.01% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,908,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,362,000 after purchasing an additional 125,982 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 418.9% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 145,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.