Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,327 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.60% of Groupon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,989 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 47,460 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Groupon by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,760 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,289 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 102,530 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $49.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In related news, insider Jan Barta purchased 57,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,459.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,631,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,783,510 shares of company stock worth $31,726,491. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

