Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,658 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in UniFirst by 25.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 756,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 521,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after acquiring an additional 69,604 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

UNF stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.25. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $156.04 and a 1-year high of $242.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.99.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

