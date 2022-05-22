Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes $7.09 Million Position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 194,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.16% of Zurn Water Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $35,853.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $50,342.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,860.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NYSE ZWS opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

