European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Buys £6,029.10 in Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) insider Julia Bond purchased 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £6,029.10 ($7,432.32).

Shares of LON:EAT opened at GBX 99.20 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £357.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. European Assets Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.20 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.75 ($1.94).

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.