Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE opened at $270.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.24. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.