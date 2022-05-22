Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock Position Cut by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC cut its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,272 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health makes up 5.1% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $14,833,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $11,661,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $10,850,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 423,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 194,279 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $52,361.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. 719,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,711. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Evolent Health’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.