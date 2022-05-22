Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,609 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 3.9% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SEA by 72.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after acquiring an additional 244,786 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in SEA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $417,670,000 after purchasing an additional 198,381 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in SEA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 53,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SEA by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after purchasing an additional 247,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE:SE opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average of $167.10. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.