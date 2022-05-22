Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Sells 21,385 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,385 shares during the quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.0% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Etsy by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $4,383,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,340. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

ETSY opened at $78.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.61 and a 200 day moving average of $166.77. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

