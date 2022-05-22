ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Hits $126,028.15

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $126,028.15 and approximately $9.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013440 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002140 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000838 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

