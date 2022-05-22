FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) CEO Sells $206,429.30 in Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $206,429.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at $158,770.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Wiederhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Andrew Wiederhorn bought 1,000 shares of FAT Brands stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $6,400.00.

Shares of FATBB stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. FAT Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

