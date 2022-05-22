Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 17.70% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $149,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $57.33.

