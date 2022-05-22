Financial Survey: CS Disco (LAW) vs. Its Peers

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) is one of 406 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CS Disco to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CS Disco and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco $114.34 million -$24.34 million -30.86 CS Disco Competitors $1.74 billion $276.72 million -39,672.91

CS Disco’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CS Disco. CS Disco is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CS Disco and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 0 0 10 0 3.00 CS Disco Competitors 2885 13761 24938 692 2.55

CS Disco currently has a consensus price target of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 94.57%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 72.22%. Given CS Disco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CS Disco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco -26.05% -18.88% -14.12% CS Disco Competitors -30.57% -63.96% -7.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CS Disco beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

