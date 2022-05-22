FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 50,778 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $365,022,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 710,392 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. 59,016,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,186,552. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

