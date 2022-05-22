FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $60.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.30. 7,447,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.17 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

