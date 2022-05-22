FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $117.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,150,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,680,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $344.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

