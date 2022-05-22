First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 10th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

NYSE:AG opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -830,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

