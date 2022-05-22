First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 10th

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

NYSE:AG opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -830,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

Dividend History for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.