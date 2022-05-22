First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $739.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

