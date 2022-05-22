First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

First National Financial stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 409. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

