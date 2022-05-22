First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.

Shares of TSE:FN traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 40,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,448. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.19 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.4750915 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

