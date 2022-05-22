First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

FSFG opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In related news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,121.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 221.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

