Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,844.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 44.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $22,299,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,569,000 after buying an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6,965.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.14. 1,151,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -89.12 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.69.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

