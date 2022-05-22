Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.764-4.850 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.