Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.29.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

FTNT stock traded up $10.12 on Friday, reaching $285.28. 2,293,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.05 and a 200-day moving average of $316.71. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $210.12 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $2,313,480. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 41.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,659,000 after buying an additional 42,372 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC boosted its position in Fortinet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

