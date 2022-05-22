Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

