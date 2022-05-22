Foundation Capital LLC Buys New Position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,527,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,390,000. Rover Group comprises 13.2% of Foundation Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foundation Capital LLC owned about 1.96% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,686,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,038,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. 819,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,127. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $890.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.01.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 over the last three months.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

