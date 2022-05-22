Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 29,699 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 342.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,699 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.00. 7,621,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,479,631. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

