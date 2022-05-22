Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,887 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 2.0% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $340,702,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,336.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 426,270 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 20.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,902,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325,883 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,778,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,294,000 after purchasing an additional 311,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.15.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

