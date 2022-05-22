Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $51.20 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 145.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,574 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.6% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $51,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.03. 6,578,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,704,406. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

