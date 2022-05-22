Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $4.90 Million in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. 11,997,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,571,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $143.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

