Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $16,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,218,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. abrdn plc grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $114.88. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 553.04 and a beta of 1.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

