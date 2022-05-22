Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $16,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,373,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,231,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 196,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,880,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,558,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Alleghany by 194.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,812,000 after purchasing an additional 119,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $834.01 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $824.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $723.54.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Y. StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

