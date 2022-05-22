Gabriele Cerrone Acquires 5,800,000 Shares of OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO) Stock

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating) insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £348,000 ($428,994.08).

Shares of LON OKYO opened at GBX 4.36 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £59.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72. OKYO Pharma Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 9 ($0.11). The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.49.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. It is developing OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

