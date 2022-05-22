Gabriele Cerrone Acquires 5,800,000 Shares of OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO) Stock

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating) insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £348,000 ($428,994.08).
Shares of LON OKYO opened at GBX 4.36 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £59.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72. OKYO Pharma Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 9 ($0.11). The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.49.
