Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.09 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,975,102 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £11.77 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00.
About Galileo Resources (LON:GLR)
