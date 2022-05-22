Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 8.97% of Myers Industries worth $65,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Myers Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Myers Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myers Industries stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $822.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

