Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.63% of Penske Automotive Group worth $52,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78,590 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

PAG stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $119.47.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.79%.

About Penske Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.