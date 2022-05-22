Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,912 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.34% of Flowers Foods worth $19,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

FLO opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

