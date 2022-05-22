Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,813,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,016 shares during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies makes up 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.05% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $120,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 152,404 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 161,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 45,110 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.62 and a beta of 0.85.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.