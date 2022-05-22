Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $11.35 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

