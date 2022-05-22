Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of AMCX opened at $40.54 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.09). AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

