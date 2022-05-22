Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.19% of Littelfuse worth $14,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

LFUS stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

About Littelfuse (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.