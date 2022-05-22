Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Lincoln Electric worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $130.76 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.65 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The business had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

