Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,586 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $16,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,985 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,297 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,769,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 985,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,762,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after acquiring an additional 963,635 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

